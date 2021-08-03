Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Recall election to cost Humboldt County $500K; state will reimburse

By Mario Cortez
Eureka Times-Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of holding the upcoming California gubernatorial recall election in Humboldt County is reported to cost well over half a million dollars. Humboldt County’s cost report submitted to the California Department of finance for the Sept. 14 referendum on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tenure lists an estimated $585,000 in costs, according to local elections officer Kelly Sanders. All counties in the state are required to submit such a report.

