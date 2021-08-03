Cancel
Pennington County, SD

Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amount of drugs, guns, and cash

By KOTA Staff
kotatv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Large amounts of cash, illegal drugs and guns were found at numerous locations in Pennington County on Tuesday. After months of investigation, members of the Joint Unified Narcotics Task Force (UNET) executed three search warrants in the County and uncovered 72 pounds methamphetamine ($1.5 - $2.5 million street value), 10 pounds cocaine, 6 pounds of heroin (over million dollar street value), 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 13 guns, and $150,000 in illegal drug sale proceeds.

