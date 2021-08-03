Mexico bans Dominican Republic pork on swine fever concerns

Cancel
MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday that pork and derived products from the Dominican Republic and other countries affected by outbreaks of African swine fever are banned from entering Mexico.

Mexican officials will X-ray all baggage coming into the country from the Dominican Republic to detect “products of risk” and carefully destroy any such items, the ministry added in a statement. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

