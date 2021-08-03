Trucker Tools Partners with Anytrek to Expand In-Transit Visibility For Truckload Carriers, Drayage, Flatbed Operators

Omnitracs, LLC, a Solera company, announced that it has entered into a partnership with PrePass Safety Alliance to provide PrePass on its Omnitracs One platform. Fleets that access the PrePass application will be able to bypass weigh stations – improving driver satisfaction with fewer inspection stops and exceeding customer expectations with faster load delivery, while reducing bottom-line costs associated with idling time and fuel usage. Directly integrated into Omnitracs One, weigh station bypass information will be available with all other fleet activity, on a converged platform.