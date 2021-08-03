U.S. 36 in Delaware County reopens hours after serious crash
Both lanes of U.S. 36/Route 37 have reopened following a serious crash Tuesday afternoon in Delaware County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The roadway between Route 521 and Lackey Old State Road was closed for hours after the Delaware City Police Department responded after 4 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash, which occurred near the Kroger Great Lakes Distribution Center near Davidson Lane.www.dispatch.com
