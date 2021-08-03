Cancel
Public Health

CDC Issues New 60-Day Eviction Moratorium Over COVID Spread, Delta Variant

By Josh Boak, Lisa Mascaro, Jonathan Lemire
NBC Philadelphia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until October 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic. The ban announced Tuesday could help keep millions...

Nancy Pelosi
Maxine Waters
Janet Yellen
Brett Kavanaugh
