Detroit, MI

Police looking for missing Detroit man who hasn't shown up for work

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

According to Detroit Police, Marvin Mitchell last spoke to his mother on Sunday, July 17. Since that date she has not been able to get in contact with her son.

Detroit, MI
