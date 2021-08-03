Cancel
Broussard, LA

E Broussard traffic held up due to semi truck removal

By KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLTOs_0bGlmwDN00

Lafayette Police say they are assisting with traffic after a semi-trailer became stuck on E Broussard Road.

State Police are on scene and a tow truck has been called out to remove the vehicle. Residents in the area tell us they believe the driver of the semi truck realized the vehicle was too big to cross a nearby bridge and tried to back up, when it got stuck.

The roadway is blocked off both ways near Eloi Plantation neighborhood. Police could not say how long the process of removing the vehicle would take.

So far, those in the area say it has been over an hour since the incident happened.

