Pueblo County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing strong thunderstorm over Pueblo West, or 9 miles northwest of Pueblo. This activity was nearly stationary. A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall with this activity, and flash flooding may become possible if heavy rain persists. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pueblo West and Pueblo Reservoir.

alerts.weather.gov

City
Pueblo West, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Reservoir#Doppler
