Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN KENEDY...EASTERN JIM HOGG AND NORTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Falfurrias Junior High School, or 12 miles southwest of Falfurrias, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Falfurrias, Falfurrias Junior High School, Airport Road Addition, Falfurrias Fire Station, Flowella, Brooks County Airport, Cantu Addition and Hidalgo City Park.