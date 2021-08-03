Two NJ communities get inventive with housing for those who are homeless
Sheltering options include converted shipping containers and tiny homes. New Jersey’s homeless population is growing, but two communities in New Jersey have come up with innovative housing solutions to help those residents. Newark recently began sheltering homeless people in converted shipping containers. And now Bridgeton is moving forward with a plan to build tiny homes. These alternatives to traditional homeless shelters are helping residents get back on their feet.www.njspotlight.com
