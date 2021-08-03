NYC to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Concerts, Broadway, More

Pete Parada has said that he will no longer drum with the Offspring because he has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccination. “Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time,” Parada wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (August 3). “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate—it has been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows.”