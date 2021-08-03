Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Concerts, Broadway, More

Come September 13, New York City will require a number of service industry professionals and event customers to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as The New York Times reports. NYC will be the first U.S. city to enforce a vaccine mandate of this kind. According to the Times, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the news during a press conference this morning (August 3). Proof of at least partial vaccination will be required at concert venues, Broadway shows, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, and more. Outdoor diners will not need to show proof of vaccination, nor will children under the age of 12, as they are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

