Travis County pausing in-person jury trials due to COVID-19 spike

Jury trials are on pause again as Travis County and Austin deal with another surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Just weeks prior, Travis County reopened courts to jury trials to address a backlog of cases. On Tuesday, a Travis County spokesperson told KVUE that criminal courts have suspended in-person dockets and jury trials. Virtual dockets, including both in and out-of-jail defendants, will continue.

This comes as the seven-day average for new hospital admissions is at 63 and an average of 366 people are hospitalized, according to Austin Public Health .

Only 10 ICU beds were available in Central Texas on Monday, Aug. 2.

The threshold for Stage 5 in Austin-Travis County is 50 to 90 new hospital admissions, depending on the rate of increase. Austin and Travis County are officially under Stage 4 guidelines, however.

Civil and family court proceedings are continuing at full capacity with court proceedings. In July, they began a pilot program for in-person jury trials. They have suspended this pilot for now due to COVID-19.

Both sets of courts will continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates when it's safe to gather indoors again.

