Two local teams playing in World Series: The Lakeshore Tribe, a local club from Robbertsdale, has two teams playing in the Babe Ruth Softball World Series, which is taking place in Jensen Beach/Stuart, Florida. The 14U club is 1-1 in pool play. They face the Newberry Panthers at 11 a.m. Thursday plus play twice on Friday, 7 a.m. vs. Sugar and Spice and 5 p.m. vs. Wildcats Xtreme. The 18U team is 0-1 in pool play. On Thursday, the Tribe face JPRD at 7 a.m. and WVAC/Debary at 11 a.m. The Tribe meets Jersey Shore Riptide at 9 a.m. Friday, then follows against the MSA Ospreys at 1 p.m. Pool play concludes Friday, and the next rounds run Saturday through Monday. Results are available at www.sbworldseries.com/schedule/