2 aquatic invasive species found in Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/28/21. On July 27, Northwestern Energy announced in a press release that they discovered Harmful Algae Blooms on Hebgen Reservoir in the Grayling Arm area. Ingestion or prolonged contact with the algal bloom may result in illness, with signs such as muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions, paralysis and death. Importantly, children and pets are more likely to ingest HAB infested waters because they spend most of their time wading in the shallow waters where algae can accumulate, and they have less control over how much water they ingest. Animals and livestock that drink large amounts of contaminated water, and pets that collect scum on their fur and then ingest it by licking, are at high risk of toxin exposure. Blue-green algal blooms often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint.