2 aquatic invasive species found in Flaming Gorge Reservoir
(Green River, WY) 一 The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of two aquatic invasive species in Flaming Gorge Reservoir 一 curly pondweed and New Zealand mudsnails. Both species of AIS have been found in Wyoming before, however this is the first time New Zealand mudsnails have been documented above the Flaming Gorge dam. Game and Fish AIS personnel were able to confirm the presence following tips from the public.county10.com
