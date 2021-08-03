Cancel
Financial Reports

BlueLinx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

2 days ago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $11.61. The building products distributor posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period. BlueLinx shares have increased 51% since the...

Financial Reports

Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Financial Reports

Strattec Security: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue...
Financial Reports

Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
Financial Reports

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reports

$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reports
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial Reports

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocks

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
Financial Reports

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Avient also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 EPS.
Financial Reports

General Electric to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Financial Reports

Simon Property Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Simon Property (NYSE: SPG ) reported on Monday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Simon Property announced earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $1.25B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.11B. Simon Property shares are...
Financial Reports

Exxon, Chevron Report Q2 Earnings: BofA's Takeaways

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) reported second-quarter earnings Friday. Here's what Bank of America analysts took away from the oil companies' earnings. The Oil Stock Analyst: Analyst Doug Leggate reiterated a Buy rating on Chevron and increased the price target from $125 to $130. Leggate reiterated a Buy...
Financial Reports

AbbVie Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV ) reported on Friday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. AbbVie announced earnings per share of $3.11 on revenue of $13.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.08 on revenue of $13.63B. AbbVie shares are up 10% from...

