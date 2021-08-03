News briefs: Road work, backpack giveaways, August events listed for area

City of Pratt shares road construction plans for late August. Road construction on First Street from New Street to Mound Street is scheduled to start on August 23 and could last from 90 to 120 days, depending on weather. There will always be at least one traffic lane open, but drivers may want to take alternate routes in order to avoid delays. City street department leaders said that even though the timing of this project is not great with school starting soon, the state contractor could not get the materials needed until now.