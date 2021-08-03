Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings release Jeff Gladney following felony domestic violence indictment

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The Vikings have officially released Gladney following today’s indictment. The team’s statement reads “Following our review of today’s indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately. As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of the matter, we are unable to provide further comment.”

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cbs Sports#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment. The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 free-agent cornerbacks to replace Jeff Gladney on the Vikings

Which free-agent cornerbacks could the Minnesota Vikings target as a potential replacement for Jeff Gladney in 2021?. It came as no surprise to see the Minnesota Vikings part ways with Jeff Gladney following his latest legal developments on Tuesday. The 2020 first-round pick was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on a felony domestic violence charge earlier in the day, leaving the organization with no alternative other than to cut their losses with the cornerback.
NFLCBS Sports

Jeff Gladney: Cut by Vikings

The Vikings have waived Gladney. In a statement posted Tuesday, the team noted "following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately. As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment." Per ESPN.com, Gladney, whom the Vikings selected 31st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.
NFLponyfans.com

Another bad frog. Minnesota Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney

“The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. "Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff...
NFLGrand Forks Herald

Decision on whether Vikings’ Jeff Gladney will be indicted expected Tuesday

The Vikings likely will know more on Tuesday about the future of cornerback Jeff Gladney, who has been away from the team since an April arrest in Dallas for an alleged assault involving a woman. According to Tasha Tsiaperas, community and media relations manager for the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
NFLfootballoutsiders.com

Vikings Release 2020 First-Rounder Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings have released Jeff Gladney, a 2020 first-round draft pick, after the cornerback was indicted for felony assault in a domestic violence case in Texas. "Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately," a Vikings team statement read. "As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment."
NFLDaily Norseman

Justin Jefferson injured in practice, reportedly not serious

The Minnesota Vikings and their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, got a bit of a scare on Friday afternoon during the team’s practice. However, it appears that what could have been a significant injury is not anything serious. Jefferson landed hard on this play during Friday afternoon’s practice and got...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

4 Takeaways from Day 9 of Vikings Training Camp

There is no such thing as “themed days” at a Minnesota Vikings training camp. If there was, however, Friday was the offensive line exhibit in Eagan. This wasn’t derived from on-the-field performance but from the mouths of the coaching staff. As a reminder, the Vikings will host a first-ever team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings should make this trade for Justin Jefferson insurance

The Minnesota Vikings have already had an injury scare with Justin Jefferson, so now is the time to pick up some insurance with Steelers WR James Washington. When Justin Jefferson went down with a shoulder injury at Vikings training camp on Friday, it highlighted just how tenuous the situation at wide receiver could be.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers sprained AC joint

Star second-year wideout Justin Jefferson has a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder after taking a hit at Minnesota Vikings practice on Friday, according to NFL Network. Jefferson, who set a Super Bowl-era record for receiving yards by a rookie (1,400) last season, was hurt after being tackled by CB Bashaud Breeland on a short pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NFLYardbarker

Broncos Claim LB Barrington Wade, Waive WR Warren Jackson

The Denver Broncos continue roster-tinkering ahead of next Saturday's preseason debut against the Minnesota Vikings. On Saturday, the Broncos were awarded rookie linebacker Barrington Wade off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. Wide receiver Warren Jackson was waived in a corresponding move. Wade entered the NFL this past...
NFLHerald & Review

Watch now: A look at Chicago Bears cornerbacks heading into 2021

Jaylon Johnson is a lock to be the Chicago Bears’ No. 1 cornerback after the team cut Kyle Fuller in a salary-cap dump in the offseason. But who starts opposite the second-year defensive back?. As the Bears continue progressing through training camp, the Tribune is taking a look at each...
NFLchatsports.com

Source: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has shoulder sprain

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the injury is not considered to be serious. The injury happened at the halfway point of Minnesota's Friday afternoon practice. Jefferson fell onto his left shoulder after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy