Vikings release Jeff Gladney following felony domestic violence indictment

The Vikings have waived Gladney. In a statement posted Tuesday, the team noted "following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately. As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment." Per ESPN.com, Gladney, whom the Vikings selected 31st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.