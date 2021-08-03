Vikings release Jeff Gladney following felony domestic violence indictment
UPDATE: The Vikings have officially released Gladney following today’s indictment. The team’s statement reads “Following our review of today’s indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately. As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of the matter, we are unable to provide further comment.”www.dailynorseman.com
