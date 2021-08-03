Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers OT Bakhtiari isn't setting timetable for his return

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rof6f_0bGlkZtW00

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has used his big personality to make his presence felt in training camp even as he’s unable to practice.

How soon he will join his teammates on the field remains uncertain. The All-Pro left tackle tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice and isn’t speculating on when he will return.

Bakhtiari is still finding ways to contribute by keeping the mood upbeat in camp. He gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a custom-made golf cart and switched jerseys one day with new Packers tackle and Bakhtiari lookalike Dennis Kelly.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers Ot Bakhtiari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Wide receiver battle heating up at training camp

Not so long ago, it was questioned whether the Green Bay Packers had given Aaron Rodgers enough receiving talent. Well, the Packers’ wide receiver positional battle is heating up at training camp with many candidates competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. “There’s a lot of guys in the...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears DC Sean Desai is putting an emphasis on the team’s defense to create turnovers, something symbolized by the team’s new “takeaway bucket”. “I think you could feel it yesterday, the vibe in practice, that they’re going after that football,” Bears HC Matt Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “They’re tagging off, they’re trying to punch for it. I want that to happen. It’s the quarterback’s job, it’s our wide receiver’s job to make sure it doesn’t, and that’s what we’re teaching them. The guys have fun with it. It spices it up.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Packers' GM Admits Who Pulled Trigger On Trade With Texans

The story of how the Green Bay Packers went on the offensive to lure back reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers won't soon be forgotten. A vital tactic for Green Bay was to appease Rodgers by giving him power in personnel moves. The quarterback's first desire? Re-acquiring long-time Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Much has been made about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, especially following the team’s decision to draft Jordan Love last year. But despite Love being his potential replacement, Rodgers has been helping him develop his...
NFL247Sports

OT Dennis Kelly to sign with Packers, reunite with Matt LaFleur

Following their first training camp practice of the summer, the Green Bay Packers are adding an experienced asset to their offensive line. 31-year-old swing tackle Dennis Kelly is joining the Packers on a one-year deal, according toAaron Wilson, who covers the Houston Texans. Kelly had recently visited the Texans before opting to sign in Green Bay.
NFLPosted by
12up

Aaron Rodgers will return for the Packers next season

It looks like the Green Bay Packers legend is coming back for at least one more go. There had been plenty of speculation that Aaron Rodgers was either going to retire or sit out the 2021 season. Instead, that won't be the case. Rodgers, per Ian Rapoport, has told people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy