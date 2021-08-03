Cahill’s Farm Cheese recalls some specialty cheddar cheeses due to listeria concerns
Cahill’s Farm Cheese is recalling some of its cheddar cheese products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration. There are 33 batches involved in the recall, numbered consecutively from 21109 to 21141. Company officials said the batch code can be found both on the outer case label and on the back of pack label of the cheese. Click here for the full list of recalled items.www.clickorlando.com
Comments / 0