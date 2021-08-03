Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Cahill’s Farm Cheese recalls some specialty cheddar cheeses due to listeria concerns

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCahill’s Farm Cheese is recalling some of its cheddar cheese products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration. There are 33 batches involved in the recall, numbered consecutively from 21109 to 21141. Company officials said the batch code can be found both on the outer case label and on the back of pack label of the cheese. Click here for the full list of recalled items.

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Listeria#Cahills#Spirit Airlines#Irish#Farm Cheeses#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyLifehacker

How to Tell If Your Chicken Is Part of the 9 Million Pound Recall

Fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken may be a convenient way to add some protein to a meal, but if you have any in your fridge right now, you’re going to want to check the label. That’s because almost 9 million pounds (8,955,296 pounds, to be exact) of Tyson chicken products are...
Benton County, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Check Your Beef! Product Recalls Due To E.coli Contamination

You might want to run to your freezer and check and see if you've got any of these raw beef products. According to the Coborn's official Facebook page, 'Greater Omaha Packing announced the recall of raw beef products … Greater Omaha Packing is recalling certain raw beef products because they may be contaminated with E.coli O157:H7."
Food SafetyWFMJ.com

McCormick recalls some seasonings over Salmonella concerns

A popular seasoning brand has announced a recall on four of its products. According to the release, McCormick & Company, Inc. announced a voluntary recall on a variety of seasonings that were sold in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The products are being recalled due to the possible contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella...
AgriculturePosted by
SELF

Tyson Chicken Recall Expands to Include 500,000 More Pounds of Products

Tyson Foods has expanded a recent chicken recall to include nearly 500,000 pounds of additional product that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The Tyson chicken recall was first announced by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 3 following an investigation linking frozen Tyson chicken products to three cases of listeriosis. At first, the recall included a whopping 8,492,832 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken products from Tyson. And on July 8, the FSIS announced that an additional 462,464 pounds of frozen chicken products were being included in the recall, for a total amount of 8,955,296 pounds.
Food SafetyInternational Business Times

Check Your Pantries For This Cheese Recalled Over 'Possible Presence Of Listeria'

Cahill's Farm Cheese is recalling 33 batches of specialty cheddar cheese because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The problem was discovered during routine testing, the company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website noted. The investigation identified equipment to be the possible source of the problem, and it was "immediately removed" from the production line.
Food SafetyThrillist

Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Beef Has Been Recalled Due to E. Coli

Great Omaha Packing has launched a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products, which may be contaminated with E. coli. The recall was shared through the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 29. All 38 products covered in the recalled were produced on July 13 this year. On each of those, you'll find the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those raw beef products were only distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Food SafetyMySanAntonio

Nestlé and other brands recall ice cream contaminated with carcinogenic substance

A statement from FACUA-Consumidores en Acción reported that the Froneri ice cream factory in Spain, responsible for Nestlé, Milka, Toblerone, Nuii, Oreo, Princesa, La Lechera and Smarties products, accidentally contaminated several batches with ethylene oxide . A gas used as an antifreeze that is totally flammable with carcinogenic effects. From...
Public Healthcnycentral.com

RECALL ALERT: Pre-packaged muffins sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club recalled

Give and Go Prepared Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its pre-packaged muffin products due to a possible health risk. The nationwide recall is due to potential contamination with Listeria. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children and frail or elderly people. Symptoms include high fever,...
Food SafetyPosted by
SlashGear

Pay attention to this meat seasoning recall if you’re grilling this summer

Some recent food recalls have popped up at the CDC recently, including ones involving leafy greens and supplements. One of the recalls published in recent days may be particularly important to note in light of grilling season: it involves a meat seasoning that can be used for things like beef. According to the recall, these items may be contaminated with a risky pathogen called Listeria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy