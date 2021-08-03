Cahill’s Farm Cheese recalls some specialty cheddar cheeses due to listeria concerns

Tyson Foods has expanded a recent chicken recall to include nearly 500,000 pounds of additional product that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The Tyson chicken recall was first announced by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 3 following an investigation linking frozen Tyson chicken products to three cases of listeriosis. At first, the recall included a whopping 8,492,832 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken products from Tyson. And on July 8, the FSIS announced that an additional 462,464 pounds of frozen chicken products were being included in the recall, for a total amount of 8,955,296 pounds.