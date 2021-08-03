Cancel
Gov. Baker signs bill creating state hate crimes task force

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Tuesday creating a state hate crimes task force. The task force is charged with advising state leaders on issues relating to hate crime, including its prevalence, ways to prevent it, and how to best support victims. The task force...

