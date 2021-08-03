Gov. Baker signs bill creating state hate crimes task force

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill extending early and mail-in voting practices in Massachusetts, adopted during the pandemic, through the end of 2021. A spokesman for the governor confirmed that he signed a supplemental budget including “a section extending expanded early voting and no-excuse mail-in voting until December 15, 2021.” The state elections division has updated its website to include applications to apply for a mail-in ballot in fall city elections. We've just received the news that @MassGovernor has signed the voting by mail extension into law!https://t.co/B4iSkjiTeu has just been updated with an application to apply for your fall city election ballots. — Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) July 29, 2021 Cities and towns would be able to opt out of mail-in voting for local elections if they choose. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin last month told legislative leaders that “urgent action” was needed to preserve mail-in voting, which was adopted in Massachusetts for the first time in 2020 during the pandemic.