UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier explained why he isn’t fighting Paulo Costa at the upcoming UFC Vegas 34 event. Cannonier is the No. 3 ranked middleweight in the UFC while Costa is No. 2, so that fight made a lot of sense as far as the rankings go, and it also would have been an exciting fight considering both men prefer to stand and strike. However, Costa was pulled from the fight, and he later said that he withdrew because he wanted to get paid more money. UFC president Dana White apparently spoke to Costa later on about his comments, but the UFC decided to go ahead and keep Cannonier on the UFC Vegas 34 card against Kelvin Gastelum.