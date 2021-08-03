Cancel
NFL

Vikings release CB Gladney over Texas assault case

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been released by the team, just a couple of hours after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. Gladney was a first-round draft pick last year out...

