MMA is quick to buy the shiny new next big thing. It’s also quick to throw away that same fighter when they pick up a dent or two. For example, Kevin Holland, who topped 2020 fight of the year polls after he went 5-0. Today, Holland is on a two-fight losing streak. He’s not a forgotten man, but he isn’t someone who is constantly being mentioned by MMA fans and pundits. Today, after UFC Vegas 31 is in the books, Islam Makhachev is the shiny treasure on display.