Ronda Rousey Rips Apart "Ungrateful" Fans For Disrespectful WWE Chants

WWE released Bray Wyatt today, and TAFKA @FSM_Edit tweeted, “If you know who he is closest to, this won’t be as surprising as it might be to other people.” He then indicated he may go to AEW, “In terms of his wrestling future, I dare say in time he’ll be much more comfortable on the other channel.” WWE were rumored to not know where to go creatively with Wyatt’s The Fiend character, playing a role in the release, and Wyatt not wanting to return at certain points. Bray Wyatt’s WWE firing phone call has leaked, revealing why WWE fired him.