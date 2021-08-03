Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ronda Rousey Rips Apart "Ungrateful" Fans For Disrespectful WWE Chants

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE has been making the news for some major changes to the professional wrestling organization in the past week, with the likes of Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair being released by the company, with the former being one of the most controversial moves that McMahon's organization has made since releasing Braun Strowman and others earlier this year. Ronda Rousey, the MMA fighter turned professional wrestler, has never shied from controversy and decided to share her thoughts on the recent release of Wyatt, blaming the fans for the company cutting ties with "The Fiend" and causing quite the stir.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Bray Wyatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Mma#Impact Wrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Furious’ After Goldberg Promo

The former WWE star Ronda Rousey is currently away from the company. She recently announced her pregnancy and will soon give birth to her first child. Bray Wyatt’s shocking release has caught some attention recently and Rousey also saw the news. She shared her thoughts on it and hurled back at the fans.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Saved’ Bray Wyatt From Release?

Tom Colohue said on his live stream that there are rumors that Nick Khan had Bray Wyatt on a previous WWE release list, but Vince McMahon saved him, as he is a big fan of Wyatt and The Fiend. Note that Colohue is an independent journalist, and this isn’t being reported by any of the larger outlets. Bray Wyatt was released today by WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Sad ‘Medical Issue’ Leaks

WWE recently released “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that certainly shocked many fans. Wyatt had last wrestled at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. Though he appeared on the subsequent episode of WWE Raw with a new Firefly Fun House, after that, he was taken off of the programming.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
Combat SportsPWMania

Ronda Rousey Comments On Simon Biles Pulling Out Of The Olympics

Rousey wrote- “Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position.Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter.Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside.She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in.”. Rousey represented the...
UFCYardbarker

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Real Reason For WWE Release Leaks

WWE released Bray Wyatt today, and TAFKA @FSM_Edit tweeted, “If you know who he is closest to, this won’t be as surprising as it might be to other people.” He then indicated he may go to AEW, “In terms of his wrestling future, I dare say in time he’ll be much more comfortable on the other channel.” WWE were rumored to not know where to go creatively with Wyatt’s The Fiend character, playing a role in the release, and Wyatt not wanting to return at certain points. Bray Wyatt’s WWE firing phone call has leaked, revealing why WWE fired him.
WWEthecomeback.com

Ronda Rousey delivers stiff shot toward WWE fans regarding Bray Wyatt’s release

Ronda Rousey has been away from a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 but she has since kept tabs on the industry. Rousey also isn’t afraid of going after WWE fans and whether that’s due to her maintaining a heel persona or she actually feels this way, she’s willing to say some things others in the industry probably wouldn’t say publicly.
WWEringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Is ‘Waiting’ For Bray Wyatt After WWE Release

WWE released Bray Wyatt from his contract and the pro wrestling world was pretty shaken up by that big announcement. Now he is on his own, but he’s not alone outside of WWE. Alexa Bliss dropped a tweet to express how she is at a loss for words. Wyatt meant a lot to the WWE Universe and the locker room. One man who spent hundreds of hours with Wyatt is Braun Strowman, who was also recently released.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Suffered ‘Tragedy’ Before WWE Firing

The former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was recently released by the company due to the ‘budget cuts’ and their decision has received some backlash from the fans. The world of pro-wrestling is certainly stunned as many have reacted on it. Bray Wyatt was dealing with tragedy. Several names of...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

The wrestling world is reacting to the news of Bray Wyatt’s release. Former on-screen partner Alexa Bliss has taken to Twitter to thank Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, for his contributions to both the company and her personally. “I really am at a loss for words,” Bliss wrote. “Thank you...
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes on Bray Wyatt's WWE Release, CM Punk, Heel Sasha Banks and More

Bray Wyatt had the whole world in his hands, until WWE dropped the ball with him.Credit: WWE.com. WWE has made what has felt like an endless amount of mistakes with Bray Wyatt for the better part of the past decade, but their biggest blunder was releasing him from his contract on July 30.
WWEf4wonline.com

Daily Update: Ronda Rousey, Chris Jericho, Chris Hero

CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. While this is a diverse request this doesn't have to be just one person! If you fit any part of this please feel free to inquire. This is not just for projects related to F4WOnline.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Ronda Rousey blasts those criticizing Simone Biles for Olympic departure

Before Ronda Rousey ever made the move to MMA and professional wrestling, she was collecting medals in Judo — including an Olympic bronze. The Olympics are finally back in 2021 after last year’s delay due to COVID-19 shutting down the world. With the games officially underway, drama has already unfolded as legendary American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the competition this week. As a result, she’s received mixed reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy