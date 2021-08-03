Lockheed Martin CFO Possenriede to retire, effective immediately

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.1% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.