Crops Ahead Of Schedule In Northwest Iowa But Timely Rains Would Be Good

Statewide Iowa — The Crop Progress and Conditions Report on Monday showed Iowa’s corn crop is currently rated 62% good to excellent and soybeans are 61%. The weekly report says Iowa’s corn silking or beyond reached 92%, one day ahead of the 5-year average. Here in northwest Iowa, it’s 91 percent. Corn in or beyond the dough stage reached 42%, four days ahead of average. Around here, it’s 30 percent. Five percent of the Iowa corn crop has reached the dent stage, but only two percent in northwest Iowa. USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey says the national pace of corn doughing is ahead of schedule.