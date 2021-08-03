American-born 8-year-old orphan rescued from refugee camp after growing up under ISIS

An 8-year-old, American-born orphan who grew up under the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was rescued from a Syrian detention camp last month. The girl, Aminah, was born to Ariel Bradley, a woman from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who was raised as an Evangelical Christian before converting to Islam and marrying a jihadist who moved the family to Syria. Bradley and her husband were killed in the international campaign against ISIS, leaving Aminah an orphan. She lived for years under the care of her Somali jihadist stepmother, who kept her hidden from the United States's Kurdish allies in a sprawling detention camp, according to a report from Buzzfeed on Monday.