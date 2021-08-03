Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls Upgrade Offense With DeRozan Addition, but Spurs Get Better End of Sign-and-Trade

By Rohan Nadkarni
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

DeMar DeRozan is trading the River Walk for Lake Michigan. The four-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday. DeRozan is headed to Chicago as part of a sign-and-trade in which the Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. DeRozan, 31, averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night last season. Let’s grade this deal for both teams.

Bulls: C

DeRozan is a skilled player, and his contract is basically the going rate for someone who has been a consistent 20-point scorer for nearly a decade. After playing most of his career at shooting guard, DeRozan played a good chunk of power forward for San Antonio in 2021. That positional flexibility should come in handy for Chicago, which will be adding DeRozan to a core of Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vučević. DeRozan complements those players nicely. LaVine, Ball and even Vooch are all capable shooters, which should help mitigate DeRozan’s midrange-bound game. The Bulls are undeniably more talented than a season ago, and while the defense may not scare anyone at the moment, the offensive skill in the starting five is impressive.

However, the value of DeRozan’s scoring has always been murky. A disturbing trend is how often his teams perform better with him off the floor. In every season in which he averaged at least 20 points per game, DeRozan’s teams still had a better net rating when he was on the bench, according to Basketball Reference. The last time DeRozan’s teams had a better net rating with him on the floor as opposed to off was in 2012. On top of all that, this isn’t an outright signing. Chicago is losing a first-rounder to acquire DeRozan, which is significant after the front office already parted with two to acquire Vučević.

Perhaps head coach Billy Donovan can make this all work. His experience with Russell Westbrook should help him build an offense around LaVine and DeRozan—though it could also be illustrative of potential playoff issues that could arise should the Bulls make the postseason. Chicago is undoubtedly putting together a more capable roster in 2021. How much DeRozan’s presence actually adds up to more wins remains a question.

Spurs: B+

If you’re losing DeRozan as a free agent no matter what, this is not a bad haul for San Antonio. Thad Young is good, and he can either soak up minutes as a capable veteran or fetch a pick from a contender. The first-rounder coming back is the highlight of this move, especially if the Spurs didn’t have much interest in retaining DeRozan, anyway.

More NBA Coverage:

Winners and Losers From Day 1 of NBA Free Agency

Carmelo Anthony Agrees to One-Year Deal With Lakers

Best Signings and Worst Moves in NBA Free Agency

Comments / 1

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Nikola Vučević
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Thaddeus Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#C Derozan#Basketball Reference#Nba Free Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBAbleachernation.com

Bulls and Markkanen Reportedly Open to a Sign-and-Trade Deal and Multiple Teams Are Interested

When rumors surfaced at the trade deadline that the Chicago Bulls were open to trading Lauri Markkanen, the writing was on the wall. The 23-year-0ld officially became a restricted free agent on Friday when the organization extended him a qualifying offer. The move came was little more than a formality, as it bought the organization time to get their offseason plans in place and work out a sign-and-trade. Now, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto has provided an update on what those plans might look like for the big man this week.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT(S): Bulls Working on a Three-Team Trade Involving Lonzo Ball and Lauri Markkannen

Reports have suggested that Lonzo Ball is ready to commit to the Chicago Bulls, but the question has remained … how?. Will Ball look to sign an offer sheet that the Pelicans could end up matching, or will the Bulls and Pelicans be able to land on a sign-and-trade deal when free agency opens at 5:00 p.m.? Well, the latter has been the talk of the Twitterverse lately, with The Athletic’s John Hollinger first reporting of a potential three-team deal between the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans.
NBAallfans.co

Bulls Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Center Khem Birch

The Chicago Bulls had an exciting first day of free agency, to say the least. After bringing in both Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to address the team’s point guard needs, the Bulls have turned their attention to filling in other holes in the roster. With the expected departure of...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Worst Early NBA Free Agent Signings

NBA free agency started off with a bang Monday afternoon with a flurry of deals that saw stars and role players gobbling up contracts quickly. As with any major spending spree, bad contracts are going to be signed. That's what we're here to examine. Here are the five worst contracts...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Daniel Theis sign-and-trade was a brilliant move

When the gates initially opened up to the NBA free agency period, the Chicago Bulls were off and running. They wasted no time in bringing in their top target, point guard Lonzo Ball, from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls followed with signing guard Alex Caruso to be a primary...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Spurs sign-and-trade features DeMar DeRozan

The Los Angeles Clippers have not accomplished their goal during the first two years of their new regime. That has to change moving forward. We could see some noise coming out of Los Angeles this NBA offseason if they want to shake things up a bit. The Clippers brought Kawhi...
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Interested in Signing 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

How would this starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls sound for an opening night lineup?. Some Bulls fans may love or hate this look, but the next question is how would this even work? The two names that should jump out are DeMar DeRozan and TJ McConnell, because neither is currently a member of the Bulls roster.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Wizards trade lands Russell Westbrook in Chicago

Just how determined will the Chicago Bulls be this offseason and adding another superstar? That is something to watch as the postseason concludes and teams begin looking toward free agency. Chicago could be monitoring some big names on the NBA trade market as well. Billy Donovan came in and this...
NBAtarheelblog.com

After some monster acquisitions by the Bulls, what’s next for former Tar Heel Coby White?

Former Carolina star Coby White is not having a great summer. Well, alright, I suppose that all depends on how he looks at things. There are plenty of way to look at the Chicago Bulls kicking off NBA Free Agency with a bang by signing both former New Orleans Pelican Lonzo Ball, as well as former Los Angeles Laker Alex Caruso. Even worse is this is all happening while White is recovering from a left shoulder injury that he suffered during basketball activities away from the team (to my knowledge it didn’t happen at the Dean Dome, but I’m unable to confirm either way). He isn’t expected to return to the Bulls any earlier than October, which basically means that he will miss an entire offseason that could’ve been spent improving his game, but more importantly, improving his skills at the point guard position.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.

Comments / 1

Community Policy