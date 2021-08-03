15 beauty products Reddit users swear by, from a restorative hair treatment to a $5 lip gloss

Reddit; NYX; Chanel; e.l.f; Olaplex; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

When it comes to product recommendations, it can be hard to know whose opinion you can trust on social media. This is especially true now that the average influencer post reads like ad copy. But while platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are overly congested with promotional content, you can usually trust that the beauty products Reddit users swear by are actually worth their upvotes.

If you dig deep enough under the various beauty subreddits (i.e. /r/beauty, /r/makeup, etc.), you'll find a treasure trove of threads discussing the various beauty products and tools users can't get enough of - and, likewise, those they couldn't get rid of fast enough. Below, we've rounded up some of the most highly rated beauty products on Reddit. Read on to find out which items users say you should immediately add to your cart.

Ulta

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss

Reddit users rave over NYX Butter Gloss, and as a beauty writer, I agree the silky-smooth formula is worth the hype. It's a sheer-to-medium coverage gloss that boasts a gorgeous (but not blinding) shine without the sticky feeling you'd expect from a traditional gloss. And, it simultaneously conditions and hydrates the lips. NYX Butter Gloss comes in a plethora of colors, so finding your signature color won't be an issue.

Ulta

Essence Pure Nude Highlighter

If a subtle sheen is what you're after, the Essence Pure Nude Highlighter has a marbled effect that simply enhances your natural glow. The baked formula has a light texture so that, when you brush it on, it gives off a fresh-faced, natural-looking finish. It's a one-shade-flatters-all powder that's formulated without parabens and is cruelty-free.

Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

In a thread exploring users' all-time favorite mascaras , the Benefit Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara was the clear winner, and for good reason. Arguably, what makes this mascara so epic is its applicator brush that's designed to mimic a hair roller. The bristles lift and super-curl lashes while the formula conditions each tiny hair with provitamin B5 and serine. This mascara is also long-wearing — promising up to 12 hours of hold — and unlike competitors, it's easy to remove come bedtime.

Sephora

belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

For a hydrating face cream that won't break the bank, Reddit users suggest checking out the belif True Cream Aqua Bomb. It's a lightweight gel-cream that provides a burst of hydration for parched skin and is recommended for all skin types (normal, dry, oily, and combination). One Reddit user claims it's the perfect alternative to the Tatcha Water Cream which costs a whopping $30 more.

Amazon

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Over 700 Reddit users are in agreement: Silk pillowcases are one of the best beauty products on the market to help you maintain frizz-free hair and clear skin. There are many silk pillowcases to choose from, but ZIMASILK's are made from 100% mulberry silk and come in over 30 colors so you can choose one to match your bed set.

Sephora

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

If you're on the hunt for a new fragrance, Reddit users highly suggest giving the Chanel Coco Mademoiselle a spritz. It's a floral perfume with notes of orange, patchouli, Grasse Jasmine, and Turkish Rose. Both classic and sexy, it's the type of fragrance users claim always invites compliments.

Amazon

NIVEA Nourishing In-Shower Body Lotion

Who says your skincare routine has to start at your bathroom sink? Reddit users recommend beginning your full body routine post-shampoo with the NIVEA Nourishing In-Shower Body Lotion on days you don't have time for a full DIY spa treatment. The almond-oil-based formula activates in water and keeps skin nice and hydrated for 24+ hours.

Ulta

Aquaphor Lip Repair

Aquaphor soothes chapped lips quickly, efficiently, and most importantly, isn't addicting like some other formulas on the market. Plus, it's formulated with vitamins, shea butter, and chamomile essence to not only calm irritation but also nourish your pout back to health.

Amazon

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

One look at this Reddit user 's before and after photos and you can see why some people swear by RevitaLash. The ophthalmologist-developed enhancing serum and conditioner is made up of a proprietary blend of peptides, lipids, biotin, green tea extract, and panthenol that aims to strengthen lashes and prevent breakages. All it takes is a thin coat at bedtime on the upper and lower lashlines for maximum results.

Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade

DIPBROW Pomade is one of Anastasia Beverly Hills' many bestsellers, and according to Reddit user u/Ok-Jellyfish-3313 , it really is a game-changing product. The super creamy, water-free formula comes in 11 shades and can be used to shape, fill, and sculpt brows. It also holds up against humidity and works well on oily skin types.

Amazon

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Lotion

According to Reddit user u/dogwoodbaby/ , fans of Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream will love the OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Lotion. In a post dedicated to the Bum Bum cream, they explained that it "smells almost exactly" the same but costs quite a bit less.

Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment

When posed the question, "what expensive product is well worth the money?" a group of Reddit users agree on Olaplex . The deep reparative No. 3 hair treatment works to mend damaged and broken bonds, strengthen and protect your hair's structure, and restore your strands' healthy appearance and texture. It's essentially a salon-level treatment in a bottle. Just apply from roots to ends and let sit for a minimum of 10 minutes before shampooing and conditioning.

Read our full review of Olaplex No. 3 here .

Ulta

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Setting Powder

Top off your makeup with a dusting of e.l.f.'s Halo Glow Setting Powder for an airbrushed finish. The loose setting powder got rave reviews on Reddit because it doesn't look cakey on the skin. Instead, the cruelty-, paraben-, and sulfate-free formula creates a soft glow and blurring effect that smoothes pores and fine lines.

Glossier

Glossier Futuredew

On a thread discussing users' favorite products for enhancing their natural complexion, Redditors favored Glossier Futuredew . Described by the brand as an "instant dewy glow that lasts," the product is a blend of nourishing oils like jojoba, grape seed, evening primrose, and rosehip, as well as sugarcane squalane and light-reflecting minerals that hydrate skin.

Sephora

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++

Sunscreen should be a vital part of your skincare routine year-round, and Reddit users swear by this Supergoop! product. The Unseen Sunscreen is a weightless and scentless gel texture that is virtually invisible on the skin. It's formulated with a complex derived from meadowfoam seed to hydrate and even skin tone, red algae to protect against blue light, and frankincense for a smoothing effect (not to mention it serves as a fantastic makeup primer). The product is also vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and reef-safe, so you can feel good wearing it anywhere, anytime.