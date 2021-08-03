Brookhaven police identify man who allegedly fled from traffic stop

Brookhaven police have identified a man who allegedly fled from officers first in a vehicle and then on foot in LaVista Park.

According to a Brookhaven Police Department press release, police have obtained warrants for the arrest of 41-year-old Randy Grier, who has been charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police, Obstruction of a Peace Officer, Theft by Receiving Stolen Tag, Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, and Driving Without Insurance.

The Brookhaven Police Department first tweeted about a heavy police presence in LaVista Park around Kingsley Circle on Aug. 3 at around 9 a.m. According to the BPD press release, an officer noticed Grier driving a vehicle with a stolen tag. As the officer caught up to Grier, police say Grier began “driving recklessly” and entered a construction zone where he allegedly almost struck a worker.

According to police, the officer pursued Grier to the LaVista Park neighborhood. Police say when Grier reached an intersection on Kingsley Circle, he couldn’t complete a turn and allegedly struck a mailbox, drove through a yard, and struck a fence before fleeing on foot.

Officers searched for Grier and were able to determine he left the area. According to BPD’s twitter, he was not armed.

Police say a second person in the car, 45-year-old Ismaeli Perez, was apprehended at the scene. Police have charged Perez with “Giving False Name and Date of Birth to Law Enforcement,” and transported her to DeKalb County Jail.

A BPD spokesperson said officers were able to identify Grier by locating identification that belonged to him and matching the picture against video from the pursuit. Police did not clarify in time for publication how they found this identification.

Police described Grier as about 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 220-240 pounds. He was last seen wearing green shorts and a gray shirt. Brookhaven police have asked anyone with information to call 404-637-0600, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

