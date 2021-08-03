Atlas V N22 - Starliner OFT-2 - Aug 2021

(1123.17 kB - downloaded 101 times.) "A few anomalies that Boeing is troubleshooting." Trying for tomorrow. Station, Houston, on Space-to-Ground Two for Aki. Hey Aki, this is Vincent. Unfortunately I want to let you know that Boeing is having to scrub for today. They're going to try to turn around for tomorrow. So they do have the range for tomorrow. They have a few anomolies they are troubleshooting. We'll try to give you some more details on them later. On the ground, what that means is we don't want you to do the monitor setup on your timeline, since we've had problems if we do it too far in advance, sometimes that messes things up. What that means is later in the day you may have some time, so we're working with our Japanese team to see if we can give you more time, possibly to work on this IPU-2. We haven't decided that's the right plan yet, but we just wanted to give you a heads up.