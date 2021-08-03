One COVID-19 related death, 359 new cases in Nueces County on August 3. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

Editor's note: The video above is from August 2.

County-By-County Breakdown

Nueces County : 48,051 (871 deaths)

San Patricio County: 4,787

Jim Wells County: 4,782

Bee County: 3,738

Kleberg County: 2,978

Live Oak: 1,201

Duval County : 1,394

Aransas County: 1,468

Refugio County: 763

Jim Hogg County: 627

Brooks County: 913

McMullen County: 87

Kenedy County: 42

Current Breakdown in Nueces County as of Tuesday, August 3:

New Cases: 359

State Data Dump: 0

Confirmed Positive: 246

Probable Positive: 106

Suspect positive: 7

Currently hospitalized: 184

Currently in the ICU: 43

Recovered: 44,159

For more on the coronavirus surveillance in Nueces County click here.