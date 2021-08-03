TV Schedule

Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tubqualifies for:. Located on the second floor of the Stargazer building, these magnificent beachfront Love Nest Butler Suites boast a large master bedroom with a king-size bed. Equally impressive is the suite's living room complete with an indoor dining table, writing desk with plush sofa, a smart television, a butler pantry, and fully-stocked bar featuring premium spirits. The stylish living area also leads to the expansive balcony that includes a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains. Exquisite details including Carrara marble vanities with back-lit mirrors, a freestanding bathtub, separate frosted-glass showers and flooring made of natural stone with pebble accents adorn the luxurious bathroom. Guests staying in this category also enjoy personal butler service, 24-hour room service, and VIP check-in.
