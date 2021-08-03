TV Schedule

The second-priciest California home sale of 2021 was accomplished owing to a crypto tycoon who has purchased the hilltop Pacific Palisades mansion for a whopping $83 million. The name of the billionaire buyer is under wraps, but not the fact that his fortune comes from his cryptocurrency holdings. The house that boasts a retractable roof and two panic rooms were also briefly offered for rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking $350,000 per month. Let’s take a look inside this striking mansion that shattered residential sales records on the Westside of Los Angeles: