Bindi Irwin shares silly selfies with 4-month-old daughter

Bindi Irwin's little girl, Grace Warrior, is ready for her close-up.

The "Dancing With the Stars" champ shared two snaps to Instagram of the mother-daughter pair's most recent photo session, with her 4-month-old clearly enjoying having her photo taken.

"This girl … loves a selfie," Irwin, 23, captioned the images, both of which show her holding Grace, who is very close to the camera.

While the first pic shows just the two of them, Chandler Powell -- Irwin's husband and Grace's father -- can be seen in the second shot.

Irwin and Powell, 23, welcomed Grace on March 25 , the same day as the couple's first wedding anniversary .