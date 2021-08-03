Cancel
Bindi Irwin shares silly selfies with 4-month-old daughter

By Carson Blackwelder
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

Bindi Irwin's little girl, Grace Warrior, is ready for her close-up.

The "Dancing With the Stars" champ shared two snaps to Instagram of the mother-daughter pair's most recent photo session, with her 4-month-old clearly enjoying having her photo taken.

MORE: Bindi Irwin shares photos with look-alike daughter, Grace

"This girl … loves a selfie," Irwin, 23, captioned the images, both of which show her holding Grace, who is very close to the camera.

While the first pic shows just the two of them, Chandler Powell -- Irwin's husband and Grace's father -- can be seen in the second shot.

MORE: Bindi Irwin shares sweet pic of daughter Grace's 1st koala encounter

Irwin and Powell, 23, welcomed Grace on March 25 , the same day as the couple's first wedding anniversary .

