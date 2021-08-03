11% of highway drivers don’t use E-ZPass. State is spending $500K in ads to change that.

Sports fans at Giants, Jets, Devils and Rutgers games are about to get drenched in a purple rain of E-ZPass ads and messages this fall. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is spending close to $500,000 to flash the familiar E-ZPass purple and white logo on scoreboards and thousands of video screens at Met Life Stadium and the Prudential Center this fall to urge fans to open an account. The effort is to wean drivers away from paying their tolls in cash on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway, which the Authority runs.