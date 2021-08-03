ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to U.S. Attorney General Regarding Executive Order GA-37

By TBB
texasborderbusiness.com
 2021-08-03

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding Executive Order GA-37. “The Biden Administration is knowingly admitting hundreds of thousands of unauthorized migrants, many of whom the federal government knows full well have COVID-19,” reads the letter. “To be clear, the Biden Administration is...

texasborderbusiness.com

Comments / 1

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

What have we learned about Gov. Abbott?

On Monday, I was delighted to learn that Beto O’Rourke announced his intent to take on Greg Abbott in the 2022 gubernatorial race. Abbott, in my opinion, has a documented record of disregarding the interests of Texans in order to selfishly promote his own political fortune. In addition to enacting...
POLITICS
texasborderbusiness.com

Gov. Abbott Urges Pres. Biden to Protect American Assets & Secure Southern Border in Talks with Mexico

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to begin an aggressive dialogue during his upcoming meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regarding border security and recent operational threats against American energy companies by the Mexican government. President Biden and President López Obrador are set to meet at the White House on Thursday, November 18.
ECONOMY
NEWS10 ABC

Impeachment counsel Goldman to run for NY attorney general

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Goldman, the former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against former president Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he will run for attorney general of New York. “I’ve been on the front lines as a prosecutor and as impeachment counsel of Donald Trump,” Goldman said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
WITN

State attorney general calls on U.S. Senate committee to take action on PFAS chemicals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s attorney general is among several calling on a U.S. Senate committee to take action to protect consumers from PFAS chemicals. Also known as “forever chemicals” due to their resistance to environmental breakdown, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is asking the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to pass or build on the bipartisan PFAS Action Act of 2021. The act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in July.
RALEIGH, NC
kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Files Challenge To Vaccine Mandate

Governor Greg Abbott is challenging President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate. The governor filed a petition with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Monday, claiming the mandate is an “unconstitutional power grab.” The petition says Abbott is “uniquely entitled to judicial review” because the vaccination requirement for businesses with more than 100 employees goes against his executive order banning vaccine mandates. The Fifth Circuit granted a temporary block of the mandate earlier this month.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Merrick Garland
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. Rep. Gohmert considers run for Texas attorney general

TEXAS — East Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert says he’s exploring a run for Texas attorney general. The GOP primary field is already crowded and Gohmert says he’ll jump in if he can raise $1 million over the next 10 days. “We’re running out of time,” he told supporters according...
TEXAS STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘You will fail in court’: Ohio attorney general, others write in letter to Biden about vaccine mandates

(WJW) – Before the federal government officially announced a vaccine-or-test policy for most businesses, attorneys general from 24 states, including Ohio, were prepared to file suit. President Joe Biden announced his intent to enact an Occupational Safety Hazard and Administration emergency policy in September. A week later, Ohio Attorney General David Yost and others indicated […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#U S#Attorney General#Texas Border Business#The Biden Administration#Texans#Americans#U S Department Of#The State Of Texas#U S Const#Dhs#Univ
8 News Now

WATCH: Gov. Abbott hosts border roundtable with local law enforcement

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Governor Greg Abbott is in Midland to host a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement about the ongoing crisis at the southern border and its impact on local communities throughout Texas.  Joining the Governor are Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, and law enforcement representatives […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Attorney General Morrisey urges Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to consider gun reciprocity agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sent a letter urging for a gun reciprocity agreement between Maryland and West Virginia to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.  In the law’s current state, if a West Virginia resident travels through Maryland while in possession of a gun, that resident is breaking Maryland law.  “We greatly […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WABE

Gov. Kemp, AG Carr challenge Biden on latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are challenging the latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the Biden administration. Kemp, alongside Carr, announced in a news release Tuesday that his office has filed a lawsuit in response to an emergency regulation issued by Biden on Nov. 5 that would require all eligible staff at healthcare facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to be fully vaccinated by Jan.4, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
North Country Public Radio

The race for Attorney General in New York is on

Perennial progressive candidate and Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout has formally announced that she will run for New York Attorney General in the 2022 election. Teachout is a law professor at Fordham University who got her degrees at Yale and Duke universities and grew up in Vermont. She’s better known to New Yorkers for her campaigns for political office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kbhr933.com

BVUSD Sends Letter to State Legislatures Regarding Vaccine Mandate

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – In response to Governor Newsome’s vaccine mandate announced last month, the Bear Valley Unified School District released a letter unanimously approved by the school board at the November 3rd meeting. The letter states our community’s concern and to have more options while continuing to protect students and staff. At this time, the vaccine mandate would not impact our students until July 2022 and, because this is a mandate and not legislation, families have the option to complete a personal or medical waiver to not have their child vaccinated. However, BVUSD, along with other area school districts, is communicating to the state of California that the impact to our community would be a loss of students and staff resulting in significant negative impacts for Big Bear. The letter was sent on Monday, November 8th to Governor Newsom, Assemblyman Smith, Senator Ochoa Bogh, Senator Pan and Dr. Tomas Aragon. The public is encouraged to write letters or emails to express their own opinions and personal beliefs to policy makers in Sacramento. Contact information and the BVUSD letter can be viewed below. You can email your state legislatures by visiting their individual websites.
BIG BEAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy