Trailer: Amazon Prime's "Cinderella"

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the latest reimagined take on the classic fairytale “Cinderella” which hits the streamer on September 3rd. This musically driven new version sees the titular heroine (Camila Cabello) as an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. With the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), though, she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

