Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Outlook Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

By Joe Tenebruso
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) jumped on Tuesday after the biotech announced positive clinical trial results for its investigational treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). By the close of trading, its stock price was up 6.6% after rising as much as 44.7% earlier in the day.

So what

Outlook Therapeutics' treatment for wet AMD, which is known as ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab), reached its primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 study. A statistically significant 41% of the patients who were treated with bevacizumab gained at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wns4u_0bGlglOW00
Image source: Getty Images.

Outlook Therapeutics said the successful completion of the phase 3 trial would allow it to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2022.

"Currently there are a vast number of off-label injections of bevacizumab to treat retinal disease in the United States, and we want to offer an alternative for patients and retinal surgeons that is approved and formulated and packaged specifically for wet AMD," CEO C. Russell Trenary said in a press release.

Now what

These promising trial results prompted H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao to repeat his buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics' stock and boost his share-price forecast from $5 to $6. Tsao posits that bevacizumab's superior effectiveness compared to that of other wet AMD treatments puts its odds of commercial success at 80%. If he's correct and Outlook Therapeutics hits his price target, investors could enjoy gains of nearly 150% from the stock's current price near $2.41.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
54K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Stock Price#Otlk#Neovascular#Outlook Therapeutics#Ons 5010 Lytenava
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Invitae Stock Is Climbing Today

Shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) were up 9.4% as of 12:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday after the company delivered an upbeat earnings report and raised its guidance. The genetic testing company posted 152% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter and offered full-year guidance for revenues between $475 million and $500 million. Analysts had been projecting Invitae's 2021 top line would land at about $463 million. The results were a welcome change from the previous several quarters, which featured pedestrian growth due to the impact of COVID-19.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. So what. On the first couple of days since Robinhood made its market debut in an IPO hosted on its own app, ARK Funds'...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Translate Bio Stock Soared Today

Shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) surged 29% on Tuesday after the U.S. biotechnology company said it agreed to be acquired by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). So what. The all-cash deal values Translate Bio at roughly $3.2 billion, or $38 per share. That represents a premium of more than 30%...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million. Simultaneously its net income grew to $6.2 million compared to a loss of $16.1 million. Amarin lost a patent litigation challenge to its flagship cardiovascular disease management/fish oil drug Vascepa last year. However, data from Symphony Health Solutions show that Vascepa still commands 89% market share eight months after generic entrants launched.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

CRISPR Therapeutics To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Stockspulse2.com

PRTK Stock Price Increases Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) – a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and for other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its novel, once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic NUZYRA (omadacycline) has recently been added to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated report, “Antimicrobial Treatment and Prophylaxis of Plague: Recommendations for Naturally Acquired Infections and Bioterrorism Response.” And NUZYRA was added as an alternative agent for the treatment, pre-exposure prophylaxis, and postexposure prophylaxis of primary bubonic and pharyngeal plague infections in adults 18 years of age and over.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading higher by 8.4% at $242.67 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced an agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax shares are trading higher by 32.5% over the past five...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $60.96. Approximately 15,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,501,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 13.4%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

Amedisys beat analysts' earnings expectations in Q2, but its revenue came in slightly below the consensus estimate. The main factor weighing on the stock was its lower-than-expected full-year guidance. What happened. Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

Growth was a whopping 60% last quarter at Fiverr. Guidance indicates that growth may have stalled out as the pandemic comes to an end. Shares of online marketplace for freelancers Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) dropped as much as 24.8% in trading on Thursday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares are down 23.2% at 1:45 p.m. EDT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy