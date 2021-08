They're the biggest carbon wheels in production right now and the first to ever pass all of Germany's TÜV safety tests. Ford GT. Ferrari 488 Pista. Bentley Bentayga. Other than the fact that there's a good chance you cannot afford any of them, what do these three cars have in common? They are all available with carbon fiber wheels. Usually reserved for purposes of ultra high performance, wheels made of weaved carbon will soon be available on Bentley's big family hauler. Some SUVs may look better and more at-home on nondescript steelies—the Bentayga clearly ain't one of them.