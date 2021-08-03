Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

More Children Than Ever Are Overdosing On Pot Edibles

By Kellan Howell
newsy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore children than ever before are overdosing on pot edibles as more states legalize marijuana. Experts urge parents to lock up their stash.

www.newsy.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Stash#Legalize
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Kidstodaysparent.com

What is “container baby syndrome,” and do I really have to worry about it?

The inverted metal V in the middle of my living room separated my life as a parent into two eras: the before-Jolly Jumper times, and after. Before-JJ, I bounced my colicky baby on a yoga ball for hours, cramming granola bars in my mouth with one hand. Post-JJ (and after the colic had waned), I could sit and enjoy a whole sandwich while his delight at moving his own body beamed straight into my heart. These short breaks played a huge part in bolstering my mental health as a new mom.
KidsCBS News

Gummies found to contain marijuana, causing kids to shake and cry

Last month, Elizabeth Perry felt helpless as it became clear something was very wrong with her 21-month-old son Oliver. "When I laid him down in his crib, he kind of went rigid and started shaking and crying," Perry said. Within an hour, he was in a Maryland hospital and doctors...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I am more worried for children than I have ever been’: Pediatrician reveals how pandemic is impacting kids

A Texas pediatrician has revealed her concerns that another wave of coronavirus in the US could be devastating for children in the country, saying she is “more worried” than ever for their wellbeing.Heather Haq, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatric hospitalist at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post detailing her concerns.The doctor explained how she routinely cares for children admitted with Covid-19 at a children’s hospital in Houston.She said minors are experiencing a range of symptoms from “newborns with fevers” to “school-age kids whose bodies are...
RelationshipsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

An Open Letter To Parents Who Smoke Cigarettes

It is beyond me and I will never understand how a parent could make a conscious decision to do something that will hurt their child for life. Let me explain, yesterday I'm driving home and since it was 90 degrees most cars had their windows up. I stopped at a red light and when I looked at the car next to me I saw something horrific. Two parents smoking in their car with the windows up and their toddler sitting in the car seat behind them inhaling all that nicotine. Why would they do that to their baby? I took everything within me to not yell at them. I thought... do they not know the damage they're causing or do they just not care?
KidsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Meghan Marsac: Is your child afraid of the doctor? Some tips to help children with medical trauma

There is an issue in health care that is not being discussed: medical trauma. Parents of children with medical trauma are struggling. They not only have to deal with their child’s illness, whether it be short-term or chronic, but are left to find ways to address and ease the trauma largely on their own. I have seen it repeatedly as a pediatric psychologist. I have also felt the challenge and stress as a parent when a doctor asked me to do something my child was resisting.
Houston, TXHuffingtonPost

Pediatrician Says She's More Worried Than Ever About Children Amid Delta Surge

A Texas pediatrician has warned she is “more worried for children than I have ever been” as the virulent delta coronavirus strain takes hold across the country. Heather Haq, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and pediatric hospitalist at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, voiced her concerns in an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Wednesday.
KidsHuffingtonPost

More Kids Are Getting Sick With COVID-19, Top Pediatrics Group Finds

Nearly 72,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a “substantial” increase that troubles public health advocates amid the growing wave of infections linked to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. The American Academy of Pediatrics released the figures on Tuesday, noting they were a nearly 85% increase...
KidsSlate

My Kid’s Classroom Discipline System Is Making Her Sick—and the School Doesn’t Care

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. We love our 7-year-old’s school except for one thing: the dreaded color-coded clip charts. My daughter has only ever had her clip moved from green to yellow once, because I forgot to sign a form, but she is now paralyzed with anxiety about this, and has become really withdrawn at school. It’s gotten to the point where she cries and sometimes even throws up in the morning before school. When I asked her why she was getting so upset, she told me she doesn’t want her clip to move down to yellow or red. I’m not sure where this is coming from, because my partner and I have always been very chill about school discipline and report cards. I was just like my daughter when I was a kid and terrified of messing up because my parents were overly strict, so I’ve been trying to do the opposite of what they did, but it’s clearly not working. The one day that her clip did move down, I tried to laugh it off and took her out for ice cream, but she was still hysterical.
Charlotte, NCblackchronicle.com

Black Women Fail Drug Test, Lose Jobs, After Drinking Popular Iaso Tea Laced With THC

The CEO of a popular tea company has had to answer hard questions about recent claims that his weight loss tea has caused people to fail drug tests. Back in March when several women in Charlotte, NC, came forward with claims that the Iaso Tea caused them to lose their jobs due to failed drug tests, WSOC reported. Three accused Total Life Changes (TLC) of having traces of THC in its raspberry lemonade tea.
Kidssciworthy.com

Has cannabis legalization changed kids’ drug use?

Recreational or non-medical marijuana was legalized in the US states of Washington, Colorado,. for all adults above the age of 21. However, adolescent use of marijuana remains prohibited in all states. There were concerns that with the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults, teenagers might end up using marijuana more. But is this true?
PharmaceuticalsDiscover Mag

Can You Overdose on Marijuana?

Misinformation has run rampant over the use of marijuana for decades. In 1936, the church group-financed movie Reefer Madness taught the public about the perils presented in using the drug — everything from attempted murder to suicide and madness. Around the same time, Harry Anslinger and others began the war on drugs, which was at least partly fueled by racist motives. Ever since, rumors and or slanted science about weed has often filled in a gaping hole in research due to restrictions on drugs illegalized by western governments. That said, the legalization of marijuana in various states and countries has led to marketing campaigns making sometimes dubious claims of the herb’s health benefits.
HealthWTVM

Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska left the hospital for the first time in his life. The child was born prematurely with serious complications. He only started walking a month ago, but Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps as he leaves hospital care for the first time.
Kidsfoxsanantonio.com

DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines -- Teens buying drugs on social media

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — It's as easy as ordering a pizza, and it's happening here in Southeast Texas. This delivery, however, can be deadly, and the DEA says that's not an exaggeration. "Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing. I, unfortunately, think we're going to have an...
KidsPosted by
CNN

5 ways to support tweens' and teens' developing brains

(CNN) — Do you feel frustrated by adolescent self-centeredness, boundary pushing and questionable decision-making that seem to come out of nowhere, a dramatic departure from the sweet elementary school years?. These are common parent complaints, but ones with developmental explanations. Adolescent brains are changing quickly and are not yet fully...

Comments / 3

Community Policy