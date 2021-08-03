John Harbaugh Reveals ‘Silver Lining’ In Lamar Jackson’s Absence
Padded practice kicked off in Baltimore Tuesday, but the most important Raven was not on the field. Lamar Jackson remains sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test. Just a few days from completing his ten-day isolation period, Jackson has been out for a week now. Baltimore, looking to grow from its disappointing Divisional Playoff loss at Buffalo last year, misses the 2019 MVP’s infectious leadership. But according to head coach John Harbaugh, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have benefited from Jackson’s absence.thespun.com
