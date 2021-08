Olympic men's golf champion Xander Schauffele said on Tuesday he is ready to get back to work on the PGA Tour this week in Memphis, Tenn., after the biggest win of his career. Schauffele secured a one-stroke victory at the Olympics on Sunday and may be dealing with jetlag after arriving in Memphis on Monday morning but is raring to go for this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind.