Alector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.1 million in its second quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...

NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
IndustryPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna's announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $842.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $842.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $866.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JACK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the seventh consecutive time.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Adidas Beats Forecasts, Raises Outlook + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 5: Adidas (ADDYY) Earnings: Net income reached € 387 million. Sales: Revenues grew 51% in Q2 to € 5.077 billion, compared to the same period last year at € 3.352 billion. CEO Comments: “With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter. Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Sales in our strategic growth markets EMEA and North America almost doubled. Revenues in our...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

O-I Glass (OI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Hikes 2021 View

OI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 1 cent per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and exceeded management’s guidance of earnings between 45 cents and 50 cents. The upbeat results resulted from improved sales and production volumes as well as solid operating and cost performance.
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...

