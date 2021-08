After the month of July, the Mets remain in first place in the NL East. In fact, they even ended the month with a comfortable four-game lead over the second-place Phillies. While this is good news for the orange and blue, the month was as close to “average” as possible. The Mets went 14-13 in July, never winning or losing more than two games in a row. The team was unable to put together any type of winning streak. But then again, they thankfully did not fall into a major slump, either.