Enter the Travis Scott Merch Multiverse, Now With More A24

By Eileen Cartte r
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Step right up and enter the Travis Scott Merch Multiverse, the reality-bending realm that has seen the hip-hop superstar transform himself into the king of self-promotional, cross-industry collaboration. Now, Scott is adding a new product to his roster. Somehow it’s even grander than a T-shirt, a Big Mac meal, a Fortnite concert, a brand of hard seltzer, or a pair of Jordan 1’s: a whole entire movie co-signed by the internet’s favorite production company, A24.

www.gq.com

