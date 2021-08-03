Enter the Travis Scott Merch Multiverse, Now With More A24
Step right up and enter the Travis Scott Merch Multiverse, the reality-bending realm that has seen the hip-hop superstar transform himself into the king of self-promotional, cross-industry collaboration. Now, Scott is adding a new product to his roster. Somehow it’s even grander than a T-shirt, a Big Mac meal, a Fortnite concert, a brand of hard seltzer, or a pair of Jordan 1’s: a whole entire movie co-signed by the internet’s favorite production company, A24.www.gq.com
