Financial Reports

BlueLinx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $11.61. The building products distributor posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period. BlueLinx shares have increased 51% since the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

State
Georgia State
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reports MySanAntonio

Apollo Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $32.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 39 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reports modernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
modernreaders.com

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reports modernreaders.com

$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reports Posted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
investing.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial Reports Zacks.com

Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents per share by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 18 cents per share. GAAP earnings for the second quarter were 38 cents compared with 32...
Stocks modernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reports Posted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial Reports modernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reports modernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Stocks modernreaders.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”
Stocks modernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reports modernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
cheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Stocks modernreaders.com

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

