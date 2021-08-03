Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola County, FL

Parents, teachers gather at Osceola County school board meeting demanding mask mandate

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CxXh_0bGlekaD00

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Concerned parents and teachers are gathering in Osceola County tonight, demanding the school board take action with a mask mandate just a week away from the new school year.

The group Standing Heroes for Average Workers, founded by a former teacher in Osceola County, says it’s not safe to reopen schools now without precautions taken.

The group will stand before school leaders, asking them to listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines when it comes to requiring masks for students, not Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The group wants to see masks required for teachers and students in the classroom, having a digital learning option and giving teachers paid sick leave if they need to quarantine for the virus.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Osceola County, FL
Government
Osceola County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Seminole County, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole County Public Schools to require employees wear face masks, temporarily suspends visitors

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools has announced it will require employees, vendors and contractors to wear face coverings while on school district property beginning Friday. “Based on the information from the Seminole County Emergency Management Department, our community continues to see an increase in the positivity rate...

Comments / 7

Community Policy