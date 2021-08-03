Parents, teachers gather at Osceola County school board meeting demanding mask mandate

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Concerned parents and teachers are gathering in Osceola County tonight, demanding the school board take action with a mask mandate just a week away from the new school year.

The group Standing Heroes for Average Workers, founded by a former teacher in Osceola County, says it’s not safe to reopen schools now without precautions taken.

The group will stand before school leaders, asking them to listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines when it comes to requiring masks for students, not Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The group wants to see masks required for teachers and students in the classroom, having a digital learning option and giving teachers paid sick leave if they need to quarantine for the virus.

