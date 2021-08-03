Cancel
Financial Reports

Powell Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Plainview Daily Herald
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. The energy equipment company posted revenue of $115.8 million...

www.myplainview.com

