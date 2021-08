‘Vast majority’ are those who are unvaccinated. Polk County’s new COVID cases have increased fivefold in July, skyrocketing to levels not seen since the holiday spike. Polk reported 2,514 new infections in the past week between July 16 and Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report, the highest levels since early January. It marks a nearly fivefold increase within the county since the 506 cases reported the week ending July 2.